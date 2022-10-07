Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $3,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 595 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies Stock Down 3.6 %

A stock traded down $4.74 on Friday, reaching $127.44. 51,461 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,523,675. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $112.52 and a one year high of $165.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $37.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.44.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 19.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on A. UBS Group began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies to $160.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.31.

Insider Transactions at Agilent Technologies

In related news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,103 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $258,437.67. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,237.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.