Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. IQVIA accounts for approximately 1.7% of Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $12,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth $509,423,000. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA during the 1st quarter valued at $175,759,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in IQVIA by 1,061.8% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 598,612 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $169,094,000 after purchasing an additional 547,089 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in IQVIA by 10,521.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 537,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $124,262,000 after purchasing an additional 532,284 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in IQVIA by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,306,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,920,510,000 after purchasing an additional 362,541 shares during the period. 86.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IQV. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $265.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.82.

IQVIA Stock Performance

IQV traded down $7.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $180.20. 54,214 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,132,976. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $216.50 and its 200 day moving average is $217.85. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.16 and a 52 week high of $285.61.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.04. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

