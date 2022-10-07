Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,205 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,308 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $4,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,851 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.23.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP John Page sold 6,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.48, for a total transaction of $1,115,826.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,236,817.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KEYS traded down $7.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $160.97. The company had a trading volume of 30,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,562. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.93 and a 52-week high of $209.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $166.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.03.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.24. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.13% and a net margin of 21.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

