Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Sells 630 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $2,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DGX. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Win Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 271 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Down 2.1 %

Quest Diagnostics stock traded down $2.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $123.35. The stock had a trading volume of 25,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,175. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $120.40 and a 52-week high of $174.16. The firm has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.13 and a 200 day moving average of $134.28.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.96%.

Insider Transactions at Quest Diagnostics

In other news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $246,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,953,092.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DGX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.50.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

