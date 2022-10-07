Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,584 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,584 shares during the period. Waste Management accounts for about 1.3% of Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $9,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Waste Management by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,313,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,597,207,000 after acquiring an additional 332,941 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Waste Management by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,615,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,852,507,000 after acquiring an additional 673,451 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Waste Management by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,533,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $889,809,000 after acquiring an additional 221,439 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $687,551,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Waste Management by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,947,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $308,625,000 after acquiring an additional 31,344 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $33,329.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $33,329.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,437,261.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $3,864,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,840,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,067 shares of company stock valued at $9,292,271. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:WM traded down $4.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $155.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,898,405. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $169.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.62. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.58 and a fifty-two week high of $175.98.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. Waste Management had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price target on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Waste Management from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

