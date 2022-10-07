Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,633 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 709 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $2,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,092 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 151,994 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,161,000 after buying an additional 15,702 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,018 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,228,000 after buying an additional 8,367 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $344,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 243.4% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 17,613 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,001,000 after buying an additional 12,484 shares during the period. 95.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.13, for a total value of $45,226.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,695,815.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRL. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Stephens set a $315.00 price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, June 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.33.

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock traded down $5.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $205.24. The company had a trading volume of 14,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,114. The company’s 50-day moving average is $210.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.84. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.36 and a twelve month high of $449.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.30.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.03. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The business had revenue of $973.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

