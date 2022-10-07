Max Revive Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $60,008.94 (MAXR)

Max Revive (MAXR) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One Max Revive token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Max Revive has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. Max Revive has a total market capitalization of $60,008.94 and $13,256.00 worth of Max Revive was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003283 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00145877 BTC.

About Max Revive

Max Revive’s launch date was January 7th, 2022. Max Revive’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Max Revive is https://reddit.com/r/maxrevive and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Max Revive’s official Twitter account is @maxrtoken?s=21 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Max Revive is www.maxrevive.io.

Max Revive Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Max Revive (MAXR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Max Revive has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Max Revive is 0.00005901 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.maxrevive.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Max Revive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Max Revive should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Max Revive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

