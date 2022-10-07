Maxim Group Cuts Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Price Target to $8.00

Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Maxim Group from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Zedge Trading Down 6.4 %

ZDGE opened at $2.34 on Monday. Zedge has a one year low of $2.22 and a one year high of $14.80. The company has a market cap of $33.93 million, a PE ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.20.

Institutional Trading of Zedge

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zedge during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Zedge by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zedge in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zedge during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Zedge in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.42% of the company’s stock.

About Zedge

Zedge, Inc operates a digital publishing and content platform worldwide. Its platform enables consumers to personalize their mobile devices with ringtones, home screen app icons, wallpapers, widgets, and notification sounds. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in New York, New York.

