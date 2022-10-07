mdf commerce (OTCMKTS:MECVF) Price Target Raised to C$3.50 at Scotiabank

mdf commerce (OTCMKTS:MECVF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on mdf commerce from C$3.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial increased their target price on mdf commerce from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday.

mdf commerce Stock Up 34.7 %

OTCMKTS MECVF traded up $0.56 on Friday, reaching $2.18. The company had a trading volume of 8,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,010. mdf commerce has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $5.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.56 and a 200-day moving average of $1.89.

About mdf commerce

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include strategic sourcing, ecommerce, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplace.

