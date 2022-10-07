Mead Trading Down 99.7% Over Last 7 Days (MEAD)

Mead (MEAD) traded 89.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. One Mead token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Mead has traded 99.7% lower against the US dollar. Mead has a total market capitalization of $259.11 and $12,431.00 worth of Mead was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003198 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00010749 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00007207 BTC.

Mead Token Profile

Mead was first traded on March 10th, 2022. Mead’s total supply is 2,500,000 tokens. The official website for Mead is tavern.money. Mead’s official message board is medium.com/@tavernskeep. Mead’s official Twitter account is @tavernskeep and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Mead

According to CryptoCompare, “Mead (MEAD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. Mead has a current supply of 2,500,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mead is 0.00010364 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tavern.money/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mead directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mead should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mead using one of the exchanges listed above.

