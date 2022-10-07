Medamon (MON) Price Tops $0.76 on Top Exchanges

Medamon (MON) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 6th. During the last week, Medamon has traded down 42.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Medamon token can now be purchased for $0.76 or 0.00003786 BTC on major exchanges. Medamon has a total market cap of $75,711.85 and $67,349.00 worth of Medamon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,998.45 or 1.00008356 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00006966 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002373 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003350 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00051251 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010003 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00063483 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00022077 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004916 BTC.

Medamon Profile

Medamon is a token. It was first traded on April 4th, 2022. Medamon’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Medamon is https://reddit.com/r/medabotsgame. Medamon’s official website is medabots.game. Medamon’s official Twitter account is @medabotsworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Medamon Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Medamon (MON) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Medamon has a current supply of 80,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Medamon is 0.13922912 USD and is down -14.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $85,609.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://medabots.game.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Medamon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Medamon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Medamon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

