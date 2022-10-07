Medexus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PDDPF) Trading 5.8% Higher

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PDDPF – Get Rating) traded up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.77 and last traded at $0.77. 9,470 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 117% from the average session volume of 4,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.73.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.74 and a 200-day moving average of $2.71.
Medexus Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It provide healthcare products to Healthcare Professionals and patients and focuses on therapeutic areas of auto-immune disease and pediatrics. The company products include Rasuvo, Metoject and Rupall. Medexus was founded by Sylvain Chretien in January 2008 and is headquartered in Verdun, Canada.
