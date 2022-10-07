Medexus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PDDPF) Trading 5.8% Higher

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PDDPF – Get Rating) traded up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.77 and last traded at $0.77. 9,470 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 117% from the average session volume of 4,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.73.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.74 and a 200-day moving average of $2.71.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medexus Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It provide healthcare products to Healthcare Professionals and patients and focuses on therapeutic areas of auto-immune disease and pediatrics. The company products include Rasuvo, Metoject and Rupall. Medexus was founded by Sylvain Chretien in January 2008 and is headquartered in Verdun, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medexus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medexus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.