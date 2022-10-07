Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Holdings Lowered by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group trimmed its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,099 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 220.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.10.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $84.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $80.39 and a 1-year high of $128.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.76.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 70.28%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

