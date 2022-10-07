Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Position Decreased by Patriot Investment Management Inc.

Patriot Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,777 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,657 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 400,007 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $35,901,000 after purchasing an additional 72,747 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,525,318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $406,147,000 after purchasing an additional 185,302 shares in the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $425,000. F&V Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 3.0% during the second quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 80,390 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust lifted its stake in Medtronic by 2.9% during the second quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 52,667 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,727,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of MDT opened at $84.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $112.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.58. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $80.39 and a twelve month high of $128.85.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Raymond James lowered shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.10.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

