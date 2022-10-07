Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,833 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,886 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
MDT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.10.
Medtronic Price Performance
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.
Medtronic Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 70.28%.
About Medtronic
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
Featured Articles
