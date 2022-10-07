Memecoin Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $1.15 Million (MEM)

Memecoin (MEM) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. During the last week, Memecoin has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. Memecoin has a market cap of $1.15 million and $75,118.00 worth of Memecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Memecoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0256 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Memecoin Token Profile

Memecoin’s launch date was June 14th, 2021. Memecoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,917,897 tokens. Memecoin’s official Twitter account is @memeexplorers and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Memecoin is https://reddit.com/r/memeexplorers and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Memecoin’s official website is meme.com. Memecoin’s official message board is blog.meme.com.

Buying and Selling Memecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Memecoin (MEM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Memecoin has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Memecoin is 0.02774364 USD and is up 3.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $32,950.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://meme.com.”

