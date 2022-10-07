MemePad (MEPAD) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $802,675.00

MemePad (MEPAD) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 7th. During the last seven days, MemePad has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar. One MemePad coin can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. MemePad has a total market capitalization of $802,675.00 and $152,914.00 worth of MemePad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003289 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010886 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009322 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

MemePad Profile

MemePad was first traded on April 25th, 2021. MemePad’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins. MemePad’s official Twitter account is @MemePadlaunch and its Facebook page is accessible here. MemePad’s official website is memepad.co.

MemePad Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MemePad V2 allows anyone to launch a token on the Binance Smart Chain in a simple, decentralized, and automated way using an innovative UI.Token Creators & Developers can now use MemePad to raise funds for their BEP-20 tokens, without any supervision or interference from the launchpad team itself.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MemePad directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MemePad should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MemePad using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

