MemeWars (MWAR) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

MemeWars (MWAR) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. One MemeWars token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, MemeWars has traded down 33.3% against the dollar. MemeWars has a total market capitalization of $11,186.36 and $49,754.00 worth of MemeWars was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003194 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00145789 BTC.

About MemeWars

MemeWars’ genesis date was November 4th, 2021. MemeWars’ total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. MemeWars’ official website is memewars.finance. MemeWars’ official Twitter account is @memewarscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MemeWars (MWAR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MemeWars has a current supply of 250,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MemeWars is 0.00023451 USD and is up 0.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $4.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://memewars.finance/.”

