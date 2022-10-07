MEONG TOKEN Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (MEONG)

MEONG TOKEN (MEONG) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Over the last seven days, MEONG TOKEN has traded down 18.7% against the US dollar. MEONG TOKEN has a total market cap of $58,642.29 and $4.55 million worth of MEONG TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MEONG TOKEN token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003283 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00145877 BTC.

About MEONG TOKEN

MEONG TOKEN launched on May 31st, 2021. MEONG TOKEN’s total supply is 687,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 329,165,140,764,507 tokens. MEONG TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @meongtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. MEONG TOKEN’s official website is meong.io. The Reddit community for MEONG TOKEN is https://reddit.com/r/meong_ecosystem_in_defi_project and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MEONG TOKEN’s official message board is meongtoken.medium.com.

Buying and Selling MEONG TOKEN

According to CryptoCompare, “MEONG TOKEN (MEONG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MEONG TOKEN has a current supply of 687,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MEONG TOKEN is 0 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://meong.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEONG TOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MEONG TOKEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MEONG TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

