Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Insider Selling

Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $134.04 and last traded at $134.18, with a volume of 554862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $139.07.

Specifically, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.80, for a total transaction of $56,361.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,924,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $220,571.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,646,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,934 shares of company stock worth $8,494,097. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on META. DZ Bank downgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $295.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.35.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 3.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $159.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.64. The company has a market capitalization of $361.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.32.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 583.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 61.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

