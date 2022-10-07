Metadium (META) Price Reaches $0.0318 on Exchanges

Metadium (META) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. Metadium has a market cap of $53.73 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metadium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0318 or 0.00000163 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Metadium has traded down 6.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Metadium

Metadium launched on October 9th, 2018. Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,687,369,624 coins. The official website for Metadium is www.metadium.com. Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadiumk and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Metadium is medium.com/metadium. The Reddit community for Metadium is https://reddit.com/r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Metadium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metadium (META) is a cryptocurrency . Metadium has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 1,687,369,624 in circulation. The last known price of Metadium is 0.03183827 USD and is down -1.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $959,699.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metadium.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metadium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metadium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

