MetaDoge V2 (METADOGEV2) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $109,726.03

MetaDoge V2 (METADOGEV2) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. During the last seven days, MetaDoge V2 has traded down 42.4% against the US dollar. MetaDoge V2 has a total market capitalization of $109,726.03 and $19,599.00 worth of MetaDoge V2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetaDoge V2 token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003289 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00145624 BTC.

MetaDoge V2 Profile

MetaDoge V2 was first traded on November 4th, 2021. MetaDoge V2’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,000,000,000 tokens. MetaDoge V2’s official website is metadoge.live. MetaDoge V2’s official Twitter account is @metadogebsc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MetaDoge V2 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetaDoge V2 (METADOGEV2) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MetaDoge V2 has a current supply of 0. The last known price of MetaDoge V2 is 0.00000164 USD and is up 0.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $32.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metadoge.live/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaDoge V2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaDoge V2 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetaDoge V2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

