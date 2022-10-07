MetaFighter Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $30,213.35 (MF)

MetaFighter (MF) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Over the last seven days, MetaFighter has traded down 2.5% against the dollar. One MetaFighter token can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. MetaFighter has a total market cap of $30,213.35 and $17,348.00 worth of MetaFighter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003277 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00145713 BTC.

About MetaFighter

MetaFighter’s launch date was April 14th, 2022. MetaFighter’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. The official website for MetaFighter is metafighter.com. MetaFighter’s official Twitter account is @metafighter_nft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MetaFighter is medium.com/@metafighter.

Buying and Selling MetaFighter

According to CryptoCompare, “MetaFighter (MF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MetaFighter has a current supply of 1,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MetaFighter is 0.00062955 USD and is up 0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $17,559.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://metafighter.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaFighter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaFighter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetaFighter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

