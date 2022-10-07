MetaMatic 1-Day Volume Tops $158,527.00 (META)

MetaMatic (META) traded down 100% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. During the last week, MetaMatic has traded 100% lower against the dollar. MetaMatic has a total market cap of $0.00 and $158,527.00 worth of MetaMatic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetaMatic token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MetaMatic Token Profile

MetaMatic (CRYPTO:META) is a token. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2022. MetaMatic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 580,000,000,000 tokens. MetaMatic’s official Twitter account is @metamatic_coin. MetaMatic’s official website is metamatic.finance.

MetaMatic Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetaMatic (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MetaMatic has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MetaMatic is 0 USD and is down -100.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://metamatic.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMatic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaMatic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetaMatic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

