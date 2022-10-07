MetaPlanet Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $32,177.00 (MPL)

MetaPlanet (MPL) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. During the last week, MetaPlanet has traded down 22.1% against the US dollar. One MetaPlanet token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. MetaPlanet has a total market cap of $255,537.14 and $32,177.00 worth of MetaPlanet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MetaPlanet alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,989.57 or 1.00056450 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00006958 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002375 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003353 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00050573 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010012 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00063508 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00022066 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004902 BTC.

About MetaPlanet

MetaPlanet (MPL) is a token. It launched on January 18th, 2022. MetaPlanet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,124,939,756 tokens. The official website for MetaPlanet is metaplanetofficial.com. MetaPlanet’s official Twitter account is @metaplanetbsc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MetaPlanet Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetaPlanet (MPL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MetaPlanet has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MetaPlanet is 0.00001092 USD and is up 1.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $161.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metaplanetofficial.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaPlanet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaPlanet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetaPlanet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MetaPlanet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetaPlanet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.