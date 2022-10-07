Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) Lifted to “Buy” at Investec

Investec upgraded shares of Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, ING Group upgraded shares of Metro Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Metro Bank Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MBNKF opened at $0.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.02. Metro Bank has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $1.88.

About Metro Bank

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current, cash, and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; pet insurance; and safe deposit box services.

