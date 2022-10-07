Metro (TSE:MRU) PT Set at C$76.00 by Scotiabank

Scotiabank set a C$76.00 price objective on Metro (TSE:MRU – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MRU. Desjardins lifted their price target on Metro from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. CIBC cut their price target on Metro from C$73.00 to C$71.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Metro from C$74.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Metro presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$71.89.

Get Metro alerts:

Metro Stock Down 3.3 %

Metro stock opened at C$68.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90. Metro has a 1-year low of C$60.59 and a 1-year high of C$73.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$70.64 and a 200-day moving average price of C$70.17.

Metro Announces Dividend

About Metro

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Metro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

(Get Rating)

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries, as well as Mediterranean and Middle Eastern products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.