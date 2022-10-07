MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th.

MFS Special Value Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.3% annually over the last three years.

MFS Special Value Trust Trading Down 2.0 %

MFS Special Value Trust stock opened at $4.15 on Friday. MFS Special Value Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.95 and a fifty-two week high of $7.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.16.

Institutional Trading of MFS Special Value Trust

MFS Special Value Trust Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MFS Special Value Trust stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in MFS Special Value Trust ( NYSE:MFV Get Rating ) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,125 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 15,100 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.01% of MFS Special Value Trust worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

MFS Special Value Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund employs fundamental analysis and a bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio.

