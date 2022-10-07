MiamiCoin Price Down 4.7% Over Last 7 Days (MIA)

MiamiCoin (MIA) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. MiamiCoin has a market capitalization of $3.37 million and $9,773.00 worth of MiamiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MiamiCoin has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. One MiamiCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MiamiCoin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003295 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010854 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00009342 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

MiamiCoin Profile

MiamiCoin was first traded on August 4th, 2021. MiamiCoin’s total supply is 5,566,350,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,831,573,678 tokens. MiamiCoin’s official Twitter account is @minecitycoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MiamiCoin is www.citycoins.co/blog. The official website for MiamiCoin is www.citycoins.co/miamicoin.

Buying and Selling MiamiCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MiamiCoin (MIA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Stacks Blockchain platform. MiamiCoin has a current supply of 5,566,350,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MiamiCoin is 0.0006004 USD and is up 2.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $17,825.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.citycoins.co/miamicoin.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiamiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MiamiCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MiamiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MiamiCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MiamiCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.