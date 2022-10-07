Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by Nicholas Company Inc.

Nicholas Company Inc. decreased its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 360,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. owned about 0.07% of Microchip Technology worth $20,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $462,517,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at $309,618,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,478,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $302,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688,659 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,822,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $245,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at $87,558,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCHP has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.73.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

MCHP stock opened at $67.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.78. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $54.33 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The firm has a market cap of $37.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.52.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 21.34%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.301 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $68,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,289.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $68,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,289.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $162,271.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,063.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Microchip Technology

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.