Microwave Filter (OTCMKTS:MFCO) Shares Down 16.2%

Microwave Filter Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFCO – Get Rating) shares dropped 16.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.62 and last traded at $0.62. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 3,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.74.

Microwave Filter Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.76.

Microwave Filter Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microwave Filter Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and development of electronic filters both for radio and microwave frequencies. It manufactures RF filters and related components for eliminating interference and facilitating signal processing for markets, such as cable television, broadcast, commercial and military communications, avionics, radar, navigation and defense.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Microwave Filter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microwave Filter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.