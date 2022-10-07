Midatech Pharma (NASDAQ:MTP) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.24

Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ:MTP – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.24 and traded as low as $1.99. Midatech Pharma shares last traded at $2.11, with a volume of 35,896 shares trading hands.

Midatech Pharma Stock Down 2.9 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Midatech Pharma

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Midatech Pharma stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ:MTP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 49,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned 0.25% of Midatech Pharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 3.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Midatech Pharma

Midatech Pharma plc, a drug delivery technology company, focuses on the research and development of medicines in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company is developing MTX110, a direct delivery treatment for diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, medulloblastomas, and glioblastoma multiforme; MTX114, an immuno-suppressant for topical application in psoriasis; MTD211, a long-acting formulation of brexpiprazole for the treatment of schizophrenia and adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder; and MTD219, a long-acting formulation of tacrolimus used to lower the risk of organ transplant rejection.

