MILKY FINANCE Price Down 86.8% This Week (MIFI)

MILKY FINANCE (MIFI) traded 27.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 6th. One MILKY FINANCE token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MILKY FINANCE has a total market capitalization of $10,559.28 and $53,426.00 worth of MILKY FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MILKY FINANCE has traded 86.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MILKY FINANCE alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003194 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00145789 BTC.

MILKY FINANCE Token Profile

MILKY FINANCE’s launch date was July 21st, 2022. MILKY FINANCE’s official Twitter account is @milky_fi_tw and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MILKY FINANCE is milkyfinance.io.

Buying and Selling MILKY FINANCE

According to CryptoCompare, “MILKY FINANCE (MIFI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MILKY FINANCE has a current supply of 0. The last known price of MILKY FINANCE is 0.00022201 USD and is down -0.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $5.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://milkyfinance.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MILKY FINANCE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MILKY FINANCE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MILKY FINANCE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MILKY FINANCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MILKY FINANCE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.