Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Acquires 35,291 Shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) by 46.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,291 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned approximately 0.13% of MRC Global worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRC. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of MRC Global by 12,904.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,377,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,427 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the first quarter worth $10,955,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MRC Global by 10.9% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,013,481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,711,000 after acquiring an additional 494,674 shares during the period. RK Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MRC Global in the first quarter valued at about $5,598,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in MRC Global by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,985,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,663,000 after purchasing an additional 332,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

In other MRC Global news, SVP Malcolm O’neal sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total value of $30,031.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,824.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MRC stock opened at $8.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.51 and a 200-day moving average of $10.48. MRC Global Inc. has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $13.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. MRC Global had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $848.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.48 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that MRC Global Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MRC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of MRC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of MRC Global in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of MRC Global from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components, as well as valve modification services; and measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

