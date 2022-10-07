Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Acquires Shares of 33,123 F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 33,123 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FNB. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in F.N.B. during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,088,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 13.9% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 158,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,720,000 after buying an additional 19,351 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in F.N.B. by 24.5% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 131,208 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 25,787 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in F.N.B. in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new stake in F.N.B. during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE FNB opened at $12.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.03. F.N.B. Co. has a one year low of $10.48 and a one year high of $14.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 27.30%. The business had revenue of $335.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of F.N.B. to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

Insider Activity at F.N.B.

In related news, Director William B. Campbell acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.95 per share, with a total value of $47,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 124,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,559.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director William B. Campbell bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.95 per share, with a total value of $47,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,559.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James Orie sold 51,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $652,379.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,626 shares in the company, valued at $275,731.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 5,600 shares of company stock worth $66,664. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

