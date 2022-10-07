Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Boosts Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $2,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 605.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the first quarter worth $34,000. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eversource Energy

In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total transaction of $456,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 71,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,558,772.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ES shares. Guggenheim raised Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Eversource Energy to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research raised Eversource Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Eversource Energy stock opened at $75.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.77. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $75.39 and a 1 year high of $94.63.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 66.58%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

