Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Buys 233 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $2,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fermata Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 4.5% in the first quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in DTE Energy by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its stake in DTE Energy by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 9,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leisure Capital Management grew its stake in DTE Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 8,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DTE Energy stock opened at $110.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $129.68 and a 200-day moving average of $129.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.64. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $108.22 and a 52-week high of $140.23.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 4.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Joi M. Harris sold 1,800 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total value of $234,234.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,471.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert A. Richard sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total transaction of $377,899.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,351,574.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Joi M. Harris sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total value of $234,234.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,471.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,700 shares of company stock valued at $747,753 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DTE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on DTE Energy from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of DTE Energy to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on DTE Energy from $141.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.70.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

