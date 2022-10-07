Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Buys New Stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Avnet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 110.9% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Avnet by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Avnet by 216.1% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Avnet during the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avnet

In other Avnet news, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 24,221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total value of $1,063,786.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,384,285.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avnet Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ AVT opened at $38.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Avnet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.45 and a 52 week high of $50.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.32.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Avnet Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. This is an increase from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Avnet’s payout ratio is currently 16.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVT. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Avnet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Avnet from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Avnet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Avnet in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Avnet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

See Also

