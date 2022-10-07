Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Has $3.78 Million Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY reduced its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,674 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 4,396 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in FedEx by 1.1% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 4,263 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 6,635 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 0.3% in the first quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 15,525 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com cut FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on FedEx from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. UBS Group set a $215.00 target price on FedEx in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $295.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.50.

FedEx stock opened at $155.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.42. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $141.92 and a 52 week high of $266.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $201.28 and a 200-day moving average of $211.84.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by ($1.70). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 15.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.97%.

In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total value of $2,765,687.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at $12,337,977.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 7,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.72, for a total transaction of $1,692,331.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,870.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total value of $2,765,687.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at $12,337,977.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,361,089. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

