Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Invests $402,000 in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSP. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Insperity by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,095,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,443,000 after acquiring an additional 6,159 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Insperity during the fourth quarter worth $424,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 76,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,999,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insperity in the 4th quarter valued at $2,848,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Insperity by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NSP opened at $105.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.96. Insperity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.94 and a 52-week high of $129.32. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.51, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Insperity ( NYSE:NSP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.16. Insperity had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 341.97%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Insperity’s payout ratio is 57.46%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Insperity from $138.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Insperity in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

In other Insperity news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 1,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.25, for a total value of $177,462.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,654 shares in the company, valued at $6,189,565.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 23,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $2,641,025.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,883,970.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 1,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.25, for a total transaction of $177,462.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,189,565.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,143 shares of company stock worth $6,904,947. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

