Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Makes New Investment in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 75,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $3,118,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned 0.08% of AllianceBernstein at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in AllianceBernstein by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,291 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in AllianceBernstein in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Fruth Investment Management bought a new position in AllianceBernstein in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein stock opened at $35.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.24 and a 200-day moving average of $42.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.33. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 1 year low of $34.89 and a 1 year high of $57.54.

AllianceBernstein ( NYSE:AB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 24.10%. The firm had revenue of $971.40 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. AllianceBernstein’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.98%. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is 76.34%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AB. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of AllianceBernstein from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.38.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

