Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Takes $462,000 Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,819 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altman Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 19,231 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 5.2% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,073 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 2.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,020 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Astrantus Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Astrantus Ltd now owns 4,100 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,514 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently commented on LPX. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific to $70.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.
Louisiana-Pacific Stock Up 0.3 %
Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The building manufacturing company reported $4.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.38 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 94.18% and a net margin of 30.50%. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.37%.
Louisiana-Pacific Profile
Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of engineered wood building products for builders, remodelers, and homeowners. It operates through the following segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), South America, and Other. The Siding segment offers engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia under the brands of LP, SmartSide, Trim & Siding LP, SmartSide, and ExpertFinish.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Louisiana-Pacific (LPX)
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
- Box Inc. Stock on Track to Become a Q4 Winner
- Will WWE Shares Wrestle Their Way Higher or Will They Tap Out?
- Addentax Price Swings Give Reason To Wait
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.