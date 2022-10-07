Mini Cat Coin Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $3,601.53 (MiniCat)

Mini Cat Coin (MiniCat) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. In the last seven days, Mini Cat Coin has traded down 99.3% against the dollar. Mini Cat Coin has a total market cap of $3,601.53 and approximately $42,831.00 worth of Mini Cat Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mini Cat Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003223 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010835 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000068 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00007237 BTC.

Mini Cat Coin Profile

Mini Cat Coin was first traded on March 31st, 2022. Mini Cat Coin’s total supply is 666,666,666,666 tokens and its circulating supply is 66,666,666,666 tokens. Mini Cat Coin’s official website is minicatcoins.com. Mini Cat Coin’s official Twitter account is @mincatbsc. The Reddit community for Mini Cat Coin is https://reddit.com/r/minicatcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Mini Cat Coin is medium.com/@mincatbsc.

Mini Cat Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mini Cat Coin (MiniCat) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Mini Cat Coin has a current supply of 666,666,666,666 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mini Cat Coin is 0.00000005 USD and is up 3.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://minicatcoins.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mini Cat Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mini Cat Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mini Cat Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

