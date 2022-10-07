Miracle Universe Self Reported Market Cap Tops $99,202.63 (MU)

Miracle Universe (MU) traded down 17.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Miracle Universe has a total market cap of $99,202.63 and $12,883.00 worth of Miracle Universe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Miracle Universe token can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Miracle Universe has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003289 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00145624 BTC.

About Miracle Universe

Miracle Universe was first traded on April 27th, 2022. Miracle Universe’s total supply is 3,360,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 67,200,000 tokens. Miracle Universe’s official Twitter account is @0xmiraclegame and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Miracle Universe is miraclegames.medium.com. Miracle Universe’s official website is www.miracles.games.

Miracle Universe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Miracle Universe (MU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Miracle Universe has a current supply of 3,360,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Miracle Universe is 0.0015145 USD and is down -1.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $3,327.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.miracles.games.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Miracle Universe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Miracle Universe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Miracle Universe using one of the exchanges listed above.

