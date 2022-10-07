Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 160,974 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,940,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 160,974 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.23% of Marvell Technology worth $84,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 73,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,415,000 after purchasing an additional 5,640 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 355,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,132,000 after purchasing an additional 37,107 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth $298,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $334,000. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $801,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,281,387.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total value of $238,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,888.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $801,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,281,387.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,000 shares of company stock worth $1,729,020. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Marvell Technology Trading Down 11.7 %

MRVL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Sunday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.75.

MRVL stock traded down $5.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.35. 17,998,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,700,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.58 and a 200-day moving average of $54.04. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.07 and a 52-week high of $93.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.48.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -92.31%.

Marvell Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Featured Articles

