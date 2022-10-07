Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 1,730,673 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 442.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,122,018 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,730,673 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $120,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet during the 1st quarter valued at $1,122,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet during the 1st quarter valued at $1,258,000. DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Fortinet by 403.9% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 112,060 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,340,000 after acquiring an additional 89,820 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet during the 1st quarter valued at $79,750,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the second quarter worth $1,123,000. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $1,994,480.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at $229,638.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $1,994,480.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at $229,638.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $501,310.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,772,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,805,381,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,207 shares of company stock worth $2,839,577. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FTNT shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Fortinet to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.88.

NASDAQ FTNT traded down $2.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.47. 5,475,422 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,428,783. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.37 and a 12-month high of $74.35. The firm has a market cap of $40.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.44, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.15.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 128.66%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

