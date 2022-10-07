Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 542,875 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,245,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 542,875 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $79,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JD. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the first quarter worth $33,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 99.3% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 578 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 670 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the first quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 25.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JD traded down $1.75 on Friday, reaching $49.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,239,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,563,385. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. JD.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.56 and a twelve month high of $92.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.27 billion, a PE ratio of -71.90 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.47 and a 200-day moving average of $58.55.

A number of analysts have commented on JD shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of JD.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of JD.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of JD.com from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of JD.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.64.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

