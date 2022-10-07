Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 87,977 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 868,883 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,977 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of Honeywell International worth $151,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 6.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,519,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,581,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400,094 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,068,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,185,760,000 after acquiring an additional 883,708 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 15.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,683,542 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,857,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921,577 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 10.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,518,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,852,406,000 after acquiring an additional 879,148 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 20.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,776,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $734,816,000 after acquiring an additional 638,811 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HON shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $206.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen set a $205.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.77.

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

HON traded down $3.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $171.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,956,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,181,875. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $185.51 and its 200-day moving average is $187.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.63 and a 1 year high of $228.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $4.12 dividend. This represents a $16.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.48%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

