Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 695,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,870 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.49% of Zscaler worth $103,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZS. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 48,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,673,000 after purchasing an additional 19,774 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 58,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,777,000 after acquiring an additional 9,808 shares during the period. Seeyond lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Seeyond now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at about $417,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,545,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 8,045 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $1,351,318.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,739,946.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 8,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $1,351,318.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,739,946.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 10,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $1,741,177.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 293,093 shares in the company, valued at $49,230,831.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 171,514 shares of company stock worth $28,809,807. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zscaler Trading Down 7.0 %

Shares of ZS stock traded down $12.83 on Friday, reaching $170.09. 2,528,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,531,755. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.12 and a 52 week high of $376.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion, a PE ratio of -62.40 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.27.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $318.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.54 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 55.59% and a negative net margin of 35.77%. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZS. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Zscaler from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. BTIG Research cut Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Zscaler from $204.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Zscaler from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Zscaler from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.62.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

