Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Decreases Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 724,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,576 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.09% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $73,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 79,756,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,462,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503,394 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,572,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,742,613,000 after buying an additional 8,427,162 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,401,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,219,873,000 after buying an additional 3,993,918 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,300,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,887,833,000 after buying an additional 412,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 15,369,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,049,000 after buying an additional 573,609 shares during the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGG traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.77. 6,149,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,578,404. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $95.38 and a 1 year high of $115.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.10.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

